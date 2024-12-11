Boise’s Bryan Harsin Coaching in California

Bryan Harsin is back in coaching after taking a few years off after his rough tenure at Auburn University. Coach Harsin, who many saw around the Boise area during his time off, has accepted a position as offensive coordinator at Cal.

Coach Harsin will be reunited with Cal Head Coach Justin Wilcox, who is a coach at Boise State under Coach Chris Petersen as coordinator. Coach Harsin has been rumored to be a possible head coaching candidate at Utah State, but the Aggies went with Bronco Mendenhall.

The Cal position is perfect for Coach Harsin, who succeeded Chris Petersen at Boise State with an incredible run. During the pandemic, the coach grew frustrated with the administration and Mountain West's lack of support. Several of his emails questioning the commitment of Boise State and Mountain West to competitive football were published. Coach Harsin was not wrong in his assessment.



The coach took the high-risk and high-paying job at Auburn University in the SEC. He was a victim of a group of influential boosters who organized a campaign against him. Coach Harsin started strong as the Tigers coach, almost beating rival Alabama in his first season. However, the Tide came back to win against the Tigers.

Coach Harsin was eventually dismissed from Auburn, receiving a multi-million-dollar payout. He spent most of his time back home in Boise supporting his son, who is the starting quarterback at Idaho State.

Auburn fans continue to troll the coach, and he responds right back to them on social media. Let's check out the reaction below.

