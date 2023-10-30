5 of the Greatest Middle Eastern Restaurants in the Boise Area

Boise is home to many incredible restaurants, and the city is starting to be more and more recognized for its diverse food culture. Though, we often hear about the best burgers or the best tacos in the area, but what about the best Middle Eastern food?

With the beautiful Fall season upon us, and more people eating out at their favorite restaurants, it's the perfect time to discover the unique flavors of Boise. On your culinary adventures with your friends and family, consider trying some of the amazing Middle Eastern food restaurants that are listed below.

The information for the list we compiled is from Stacker and Tripadvisor, who shared the best and highest-reviewed options in our area. They said...

“Middle Eastern food has gained significant popularity over the years, enjoying a jump of more than 30% in its inclusion on restaurant menus. Some of the most popular Middle Eastern dishes are baba ghannouj, hummus, falafel, tahini, tabouleh, pita bread, and (of course) baklava."

Trying these places will spice up your dining experience, and it's definitely a great way to break free from some of the family restaurants you've been going to for years. With Boise's Middle Eastern restaurants, there's a range of experiences, from traditional to modern. Whether you know a lot about the food or you're a newcomer, there's something for everyone.

Want to know the top 5 Middle Eastern restaurants in Boise? Keep scrolling for the list. It's time to savor the exotic flavors of the Middle East right here in Boise, and you're in for a delightful culinary journey.

Top 5 Best Middle Eastern Restaurants in the Boise Area Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

