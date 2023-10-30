5 of the Greatest Middle Eastern Restaurants in the Boise Area

5 of the Greatest Middle Eastern Restaurants in the Boise Area

Photo by Ruth Durbin on Unsplash

Boise is home to many incredible restaurants, and the city is starting to be more and more recognized for its diverse food culture. Though, we often hear about the best burgers or the best tacos in the area, but what about the best Middle Eastern food?

With the beautiful Fall season upon us, and more people eating out at their favorite restaurants, it's the perfect time to discover the unique flavors of Boise. On your culinary adventures with your friends and family, consider trying some of the amazing Middle Eastern food restaurants that are listed below.

The information for the list we compiled is from Stacker and Tripadvisor, who shared the best and highest-reviewed options in our area. They said...

“Middle Eastern food has gained significant popularity over the years, enjoying a jump of more than 30% in its inclusion on restaurant menus. Some of the most popular Middle Eastern dishes are baba ghannouj, hummus, falafel, tahini, tabouleh, pita bread, and (of course) baklava."

Trying these places will spice up your dining experience, and it's definitely a great way to break free from some of the family restaurants you've been going to for years. With Boise's Middle Eastern restaurants, there's a range of experiences, from traditional to modern. Whether you know a lot about the food or you're a newcomer, there's something for everyone.

Want to know the top 5 Middle Eastern restaurants in Boise? Keep scrolling for the list. It's time to savor the exotic flavors of the Middle East right here in Boise, and you're in for a delightful culinary journey.

Top 5 Best Middle Eastern Restaurants in the Boise Area

Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

Top 10 Highest Rated & Reviewed Seafood Restaurants in the Boise Area

Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

30 of the Boise Area's Top Rated Restaurants for 2022

Maybe 2022 is the year where you want to expand your horizons and give a restaurant you haven't tried before a chance. According to Trip Advisor, these are 30 of the best in the Treasure Valley.

Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Filed Under: Boise, Food, Idaho, middle eastern, newsletter, restaurants
Categories: Local News, On-Air
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Idaho’s Talk Station