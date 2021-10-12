Boise’s Harrison BLVD Homes Allowed To Opt Out Of Halloween Participation

For newbies, the coolest Halloween street in all the land is Boise's Harrison Boulevard, where typically they're required to go all out for Halloween, but this year, it won't be required.

Halloween on Harrison Boulevard is a tradition here in the Treasure Valley; they serve full-sized candy bars and every house on this picturesque street is decked out in awesome Halloween-themed, SpoOoky decor. Well, for the second year in a row, Boise's North End will not be requiring residents to participate, nor will they be closing off Harrison Boulevard to cars per usual, according to our friends over at KTVB. Here's the good news, though... Last year, most of the home owners on Harrison Boulevard still decided to dress up their houses and hand out candy, so it's not a total bust, it just may not be as uniform as it has been in previous years.

Halloween is a big deal in the Treasure Valley and around Idaho. In fact, according to Instacart, Idahoans buy more candy per shopping cart than nearly every other state in the country, so as you can see, it's a pretty big deal here. And with Harrison Boulevard typically handing out full sized candy bars, it's a must-do if you're trick or treating. For suburban Treasure Valley residents like myself, Harrison Boulevard is like taking a trek back in time or just hopping into the plot of your favorite Halloween movie. It's a must-see each year! I hope, especially if you're new and have never experienced it, that you'll get out and enjoy Halloween on Harrison Boulevard this year!

Halloween On Harrison BLVD

