Boise’s Kellen Moore’s Most Anticipated Week Begins

Once again, Boise's favorite football player, Kellen Moore, is making news. (Some will say that Ashton Jeanty has replaced the coach as Boise State's all-time great, but we believe Kellen is still number one in the hearts of most Bronco fans.)

After a turbulent two years in the NFL, Coach Moore's team, the Philadelphia Eagles, is advancing after beating the Green Bay Packers. It is refreshing to see the coach succeed in the NFL outside of the Dallas Cowboys organization. The move to Philadelphia was tenuous for Coach Moore because of the recent instability due to the team's failure to return to the Super Bowl.

Kellen Moore could become the Eagles' head football coach if they continue to win the Super Bowl. However, this article isn't about the coach's NFL career. Before the NFL, Kellen Moore was the greatest college football quarterback ever.

Those who never had the privilege of watching Kellen Moore at Boise State may take issue with the previous statement. Several college teams have benefitted from outstanding quarterbacks. Tim Tebow, Vince Young, Joe Burrow, Robert Griffen III, and many others have distinguished themselves, some winning the national title.

MAACO Bowl Las Vegas - Arizona State v Boise State Getty Images / Ethan Miller/ loading...

Kellen Moore's Boise State teams never won or played for the national title. However, the Broncos were an incredible 50-3 during his time in Boise. He is the winningest quarterback in college football history.

Coach Moore is once again up for the College Football Hall of Fame. The committee will announce its selection on Wednesday on ESPN 2. Let's hope Boise's beloved Bronco is enshrined with all the other greats of college football.

