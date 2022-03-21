When you consider that there are cities and buildings within Europe that have been around for thousands of years, you realize that the city of Boise hasn’t been around for that long, in the grand scheme of things.

Boise was incorporated as a city around 1864, so it is still less than 200 years ago.

However, this doesn’t not mean that it hasn’t had its fair share of strange phenomena, or paranormal occurrences that are simply impossible to explain.

For instance, just a few months ago a popular nightclub in downtown Boise posted a video of chairs being pulled off of their bar top after hours, when no one was around:

As someone who has actually worked downtown in some of Boise’s old historic buildings, I can attest to personally hearing and seeing many things that simply should not have been possible.

In fact, there have been numerous buildings and businesses scattered all throughout Boise where people have reported unexplainable sightings and/or events for years.

This excites those who actively search for these sorts of occurrences, yet leaves the average person terrified.

If you are one of the people who are fascinated with paranormal activity, listed below are some of the most haunted places in Boise…

Each building has its own gruesome stories and tales of hauntings, but don’t take our word for it – you can check them out for yourself.

But explore at your own risk, and don’t say we didn’t warn you.

Do You Have What it Takes to Visit Boise's Most Haunted Places? Check out these haunted buildings... if you dare.

