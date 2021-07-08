Boise’s Newest Airline Already Offering $300 Off

But you gotta hurry if you want to take advantage of this.

What a year it has been already in 2021. With everything ripped out of our hands in 2020, it's nice to feel normal again. People are out and about getting their travel on.

Before summer began, Trip Advisor reported some travel numbers from a survey they conducted. The results were right in line with what many of us were thinking entering the hotter months. The number of people planning to travel would increase.

In fact, 63 percent of Americans made plans to take a trip during these summer months.

After seeing the crowds at the airport over the Fourth of July weekend, I'd say even more people are getting out than originally estimated.

In fact, Forbes reported that air travel returned to pre-pandemic levels and Independence Day was a major contributor to that. TSA reported that over 10 million Americans passed through security checkpoints between July 1 and July 5. That's up 200 percent from 2020.

I gotta say, I love seeing it.

And I think it's safe to say that we are ready to hit the runway here and Boise and get out. Just like the rest of the country, we want to travel again. JetBlue, Boise's newest addition to the Boise airport, is making it easier and more affordable.

JetBlue is offering $300 off of certain vacation packages.

Here's what you need to know...

1. You need to book before 11:59 p.m. EST today (July 8, 2021)

It's a quick turnaround, but the sale was only meant to happen for three days. Unfortunately, we just now found out about it. However, if you are looking for a perfect excuse to finally pull the trigger on a vacation, this is it.

2. It's only certain JetBlue vacation packages

Again, it's not ideal, but there are some great options on their list. You can travel to Mexico, the Caribbean, Central and South America, and Europe. You can even select a trip somewhere in the U.S. Plus, they've got nearly 100 getaways listed so I'm sure you'll find something you like.

3. You must spend at least $1,500

If you're like me, you thought you could book a trip that cost just over $300 and essentially get it for free. Nope, that's not the case. Remember, these guys still want to make money. The good news is that taxes and fees are included in that $1,500 amount.

And now that JetBlue is flying out of Boise, it's easier than ever to explore this beautiful planet we live on.

The Boise Airport is considered a medium hub so that already opens up some great options. And JetBlue will be doing direct flights to cities like New York which opens up so many travel doors for you.

So where are you headed?

Recently US News released their list of the 2021-22 Best Vacations Rankings. The list includes everything from world destinations, US destinations, historical cities and more. If you're up for a big adventure, maybe you pick something from their World's Best Places to Visit.

They are as follows:

10. Glacier National Park

9. Tokyo

8. Phuket

7. Rome

6. London

5. Tahiti

4. Maui

3. Bora Bora

2. Paris

1. South Island, New Zealand

10 Cheapest Beach Vacations from Boise