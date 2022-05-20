Why Boise Dropped Out of top 10 Places to Live in America

Idaho has had an incredible run of great publicity for several years. We all became accustomed to the state or Boise being at the top of just about any good list. Even a once-in-a-hundred-year pandemic could not deflate the good news coming out of Boise, Idaho.

Last year, that changed as Boise claimed the country's number one most overvalued housing market. Another list has come out by a reputable national publication that ranks Boise outside of the top ten places to live in America.

10 Reasons NOT To Vacation In Idaho Summer is upon us! The sun is making its return, the kids are out of school, and we're all looking to make plans and finally get out of the house and away from that pestering thing we call "reality." With a whole world of opportunities, there are many places to consider visiting in Summer of 2022. You can go to Florida, you can go see Summertime Chi, maybe even fly down to Mexico, if that's your thing. One place you should NOT visit this summer? Idaho! Here are ten reasons why you should stay far away and plan your destination somewhere else this summer.

US News ranks Boise as the 15th best place to live behind powerhouse cities like Huntsville, Alabama, Ann Arbor, Michigan, Portland, Maine, and other cities. Boise ranked father down the list when it comes to a nice place to retire. The publication says Boise is just within the 100 best places to retire, at 89th.

Boise's growth has impacted the quality of life for those living in the city or the surrounding areas. Affordable housing is the number one issue most Idahoans reveal when asked about their concerns for the future.

Years ago, if you couldn't afford a home in Boise, folks could afford to buy a home in the surrounding communities. However, the mass migration of remote workers brought upon by the Covid pandemic has priced most Idahoans out of affording a home.

Perhaps it's a good omen that Boise is not in the top 10 places to live in America. Let other cities enjoy both the benefits and challenges of the national spotlight. We've got enough things to do here to keep us occupied for quite some time.

