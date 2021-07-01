Jet Blue Coming to Boise Airport

Jet Blue will be coming will join other major airlines in providing flights to and from Boise. Jet Blue is known as one of the leaders in safe and affordable flights.

From a release from the Boise Airport:

The Boise Airport will be celebrating JetBlue’s arrival in Boise as their inaugural flight from New York City flies into BOI. The celebration will include greetings from Buster Bronco and the BSU Spirit Squad, followed by remarks from JetBlue and local leaders, along with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

Recently, JetBlue cut 27 routes, reports Travelpulseguild.com. The Company explained that the cuts were likely flights that they added during the pandemic. JetBlue is known for some of the most affordable getaways in travel. The Company's arrival is not going without an Idaho fanfare.

The Boise Airport will hold a welcome event on the first flight from New York City Friday night as it arrives at 740pm. The JetBlue folks will be welcomed by Buster Bronco and the Boise State Spirit Squad. JetBlue Vice President of Marketing, Elizabeth Windram, will share her comments with Boise Metro Chamber President and CEO Bill Connors.

The Boise Airport recently was reclassified as a medium hub. The airport gave a detailed account of what the reclassification means to you in a recent release.

The Federal Aviation Administration has released preliminary passenger boarding data from 2020 which indicates the Boise Airport will be classified as a medium hub airport beginning this fall. The data shows the Boise Airport was the 61st busiest airport in the nation in 2020, with 992,342 flights.



For several years the Boise Airport’s passenger traffic has grown much faster than the national average. Prior to the pandemic, passenger traffic at BOI grew 49% from 2014 – 2019.

“The Boise Airport has been anticipating this reclassification, as we have been on the borderline between small and medium hub for quite some time,” said Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp. “The strong rebound in our passenger traffic throughout the pandemic helped push the airport over the threshold.”

As a medium hub, the Boise Airport may receive less federal funding for airport improvement grants and will have additional federal regulatory requirements related to passenger services, airline competition plans, and reporting requirements.

In preparation for medium hub reclassification, the Boise Airport is currently constructing a Service Animal Relief Area and Nursing Room which will be located after the security checkpoint. Both items are required for medium hub airports and are expected to be completed in August 2021.

The Federal Aviation Administration classifies airports based on their size relative to the overall national system. Airports that handle .25 – 1% of the country’s annual commercial passenger enplanements are classified as medium hubs.

Recently, Alaska Airlines announced an additional flight within the Gem State.

Flights to Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport will operate year-round, five times per week. The service will be flown on a Bombardier Q-400 and begin August 17, 2021.

“The Boise Airport is grateful that Alaska Airlines continues to improve connectivity for residents of the Treasure Valley,” said Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp. “With Idaho’s vast rural geography, regional flights are an important link in our transportation system. I’m confident the nonstop service to Pullman-Moscow matches the needs of our community, and am thrilled Alaska is connecting two important regions of the state again.”

Nonstop flights to Phoenix will be winter seasonal service; operating November 19, 2021 through April 18, 2022. The daily flight will utilize an Embraer 175.

With the addition of Pullman-Moscow service, the Boise Airport will have nonstop flights to 28 destinations across the United States. Alaska Airlines will serve 14 of those markets.

The addition of a nonstop to New York City will only strengthen the allure of folks moving to Idaho. In the not too recent past, the lack of direct flights to and from Boise was a point of criticism among national business leaders. Slowly business leaders have successfully recruited carriers to provide more nonstops from Boise.

