Boom! Boise State to Play Notre Dame in South Bend

Few programs rival the University of Notre Dame in college football. Michigan has more lifetime wins, and Alabama has won more recent championships.

However, there is no honor like playing the Fighting Irish at Notre Dame. Whether you're a fan of the movie Rudy or not, Notre Dame is special. Playing Notre Dame in South Bend is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for players and fans alike.

Mark your calendars, as on October 4th, college football's most famous underdog, Boise State, will be making a historic journey to Indiana to face off against the mighty Notre Dame. This clash of titans is not just a game, it's a testament to the spirit of college football, and fans across Idaho are thrilled that the Broncos will once again have a national opponent.

Apparently, we wrote our review here too soon regarding the upcoming schedule. College football has undergone seismic, unimaginable changes in the last few years. However, the successes of the Broncos and Fighting Irish have remained constant.

Boise State's all-time winning percentage is .725, ranking sixth, while Notre Dame's is .730, ranking fourth. The Broncos' all-time mark in bowl games is .619, while Notre Dame's bowl record is currently at .500.

The team will look to rebound after a turbulent season last year. New head football coach Spencer Danielson looks to stabilize a program that has been on a roller coaster for the past few seasons under former coach Andy Avalos.

Boise State and other Group of Five programs enter a strange new world of college football. This year will be the first season of the expanded twelve-team playoff, and only one nonpower four program will get a playoff spot.

After over one hundred years of existence, the Pacific Coast Conference is no longer. Could Oregon State, Washington State, or San Diego State be attractive enough to warrant an education to join the ever-expanding Big 12?

Congratulations to Bronco Athletics for securing this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

