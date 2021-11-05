Bored out of your mind? Here’s Boise’s Top 7 Festive Fall Ideas

Credit: [Hannah], Townsquare Media[/caption]It’s that time of year again where the leaves start changing and the temperatures start dropping. Which means you better bust out those turtlenecks, winter coats, and beanies. 

But, even more important - It also means a LOT of fun fall-filled events are starting to pop up around town. Here is a list of fun things to do this fall! 

Top 5 Boise fall activities, events, and places in Idaho

Camel's Back in Boise, Idaho

Boise Pumpkin Patches

#5: Go to a Hockey Game

Boise State Broncos Football

Go to the Boise Farmers Markets

Visit First Thursday’s in Boise Downtown

Boise Botanical Garden - Winter Aglow fun fall activities

Boise Botanical Garden - Winter Aglow

 

Fall is such a fun time of year to get out and enjoy the changing leaves and bundle up! We hope you enjoy our fun list - tell us about your experience by sending us a DM on our 103.5 KISS FM instagram page!

