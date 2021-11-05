Bored out of your mind? Here’s Boise’s Top 7 Festive Fall Ideas

Credit: [Hannah], Townsquare Media[/caption]It’s that time of year again where the leaves start changing and the temperatures start dropping. Which means you better bust out those turtlenecks, winter coats, and beanies.

But, even more important - It also means a LOT of fun fall-filled events are starting to pop up around town. Here is a list of fun things to do this fall!

Top 5 Boise fall activities, events, and places in Idaho

Camel's Back in Boise, Idaho

Boise Pumpkin Patches

Boise Pumpkin Patches

#5: Go to a Hockey Game Idaho steelheads hockey

Idaho Steelheads

Boise State Broncos Football Boise State Football

Boise State Football

Go to the Boise Farmers Markets Boise fall activities: farmers market

Boise Farmers Market

Visit First Thursday’s in Boise Downtown First Thursday's in Downtown Boise

Boise First Thursdays

Boise Botanical Garden - Winter Aglow fun fall activities boise botanical garden winter aglow

Boise Botanical Garden - Winter Aglow

Fall is such a fun time of year to get out and enjoy the changing leaves and bundle up! We hope you enjoy our fun list - tell us about your experience by sending us a DM on our 103.5 KISS FM instagram page!

