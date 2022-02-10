UPDATE: Brother/Sister Duo from Idaho Compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics

One thing that I am absolutely loving about the 2022 Winter Olympics – is that of the 224 American athletes who are competing in Beijing – 6 of those athletes are from right here in Idaho.

And of those 6 athletes, 2 of them are a brother/sister duo, and that’s incredible.

Meet Caitlin and Scott Patterson. They are from McCall, Idaho, and they’re both cross-country skiers. Caitlin competes for the U.S. Women’s Cross-Country Team and Scott competes for the U.S. Men’s Cross-Country Team. Here are some of their recent updates from this year’s Olympics in Beijing.

For reasons unknown, Caitlin did not race in the Women’s 15km Skiathlon. She said in her (above) Instagram post, "Even though it's bittersweet that I'm not sure if I'll be able to race, I'm excited to cheer for Scott and the rest of the team today and in many races to come!"

I’m not sure why she didn’t race, but I’m hoping she’ll be able to continue with the upcoming events. There are more scheduled for today, and also on the 12th, 16th, and 20th.

As for Scott Patterson, he placed 11th in the 30km Skiathlon on February 6th, and he is scheduled to race in the 15km Skiathlon around 12am MST on February 11th. There appear to also be some upcoming events on the 13th, 16th, and 19th.

