Two prominent and respected sports platforms, EPSN and Sports Illustrated, report that Boise State is firing head football coach Andy Avalos. The Broncos are currently 5-5 after a win last night against an overmatched New Mexico team.

The now-former coach underperformed during his time here. His teams let several opponents beat Boise State at home. The Broncos have been known as a team that doesn't lose at home. However, they lost a lot under Mr. Avalos. His career record at Boise State was 22-15 over three years.

Last night's win showed a team that struggled against one of the worst teams in college football. Despite only having a less than seven percent chance of winning, New Mexico drove at will against the Broncos for most of the first half.

The team did not get better under the now former coach. His tenure was marked with staff and players deciding to leave Boise State. Mr. Avalos never accepted that he as the head coach was responsible for the massive amount of turnover.

The big one was the loss of talented wide receiver Eric McAlister who left the team last week.

Speculation will now begin on who will replace Mr. Avalos, Boise State is one of the best coaching jobs in the country. The move to remove the coach will allow Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey to pick the right coach. Although he did hire Avalos, I believe that decision was made for him after he accepted the job.

Mr. Dickey told the public he wished the former coach well. "I am grateful for the passion, effort and dedication Andy has given to our community and his alma mater while serving as our head coach," Dickey said. "Andy will always be a Bronco and we wish him and his family all the best in their next steps."

We can confirm that the athletic director wanted the coach to succeed. During our exclusive interview with Mr. Dickey, he told us off the air that he was all in on Coach Avalos. This comment was unsolicited and very emotional in a good way. We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

Bronco Defensive Coordinator Spencer Danielson will take over as interim coach.

