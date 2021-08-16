Broadway In Boise Confirms HAMILTON Tickets Available Thursday
This has been on and off due to COVID restrictions at the beginning of the year. Well, things are back on and tickets are available for HAMILTON Thursday for the holiday performance this December.
HAMILTON will make its first appearance in Boise just in time for Christmas. Here are details on tickets, prices and what else is showing.
Hamilton Brings Story of America to Boise in December
This was a pop culture phenomenon that introduced Idaho to Lin-Manuel Miranda back in 2015. It just seemed like everyone was talking about that music and just the sheer vibe Hamilton brought to the mainstream. This was a cool musical that somewhat became a household name along with 16 nominations at the 70th Tony Awards shattering most nominations ever. Hamilton would go on to win 11.
The popular Broadway musical will give Idahoans 23 chances to witness the magic at the Morrison Center beginning December 8 and running through Christmas ending the day after. Needless to say, this will make a great holiday gift. There is a very special Christmas night show that I'm sure will go quickly.
Dates for HAMILTON
- Dec 08, 2021/Wednesday/ 7:30 p.m.
- Dec 09, 2021/Thursday/ 7:30 p.m.
- Dec 10, 2021/Friday/ 8 p.m.
- Dec 11, 2021/Saturday/ 2 p.m.
- Dec 11, 2021/Saturday/ 8 p.m.
- Dec 12, 2021/Sunday 1 p.m.
- Dec 12, 2021/Sunday 7 p.m.
- Dec 14, 2021/Tuesday 7:30 p.m.
- Dec 15, 2021/Wednesday 7:30 p.m.
- Dec 16, 2021/Thursday 7:30 p.m.
- Dec 17, 2021/Friday 8:00 p.m.
- Dec 18, 2021/Saturday 2 p.m.
- Dec 18, 2021/Saturday 8 p.m.
- Dec 19, 2021/Sunday 1 p.m.
- Dec 19, 2021/Sunday 7 p.m.
- Dec 20, 2021/Monday 7:30 p.m.
- Dec 21, 2021/Tuesday 7:30 p.m.
- Dec 22, 2021/Wednesday 7:30 p.m.
- Dec 23, 2021/Thursday 1:30 p.m.
- Dec 23, 2021/Thursday 7:30 p.m.
- Dec 25, 2021/Saturday 7 p.m.
- Dec 26, 2021/Sunday 1 p.m.
- Dec 26, 2021/Sunday 7 p.m.
2021 Season
- CATS (Oct 29 - 31)
- HAMILTON (Dec 8 - 26)
2022 Season
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Jan 14 - 16)
- Anastasia (Feb 25 - 27)
- Dear Evan Hansen (June 21 - 26)
