Broncos Football Soars: Exciting FOX TV Broadcast And Heisman Hopes

Boise State football is back in the national spotlight. The team is currently ranked #12 in the Associated Press College Football rankings. The Broncos haven't been ranked this high since the days of Coach Pete and Kellen Moore in 2011. The team took down an overmatched San Diego State squad. It was so bad that the game wasn't competitive.

FOX Television is jumping on the Boise State bandwagon. Their next game against Nevada will be broadcast on their network. This is the first network television game the team has gotten this year.

Boise State's game will be broadcast at 6 pm MT/8 pm ET. The Broncos need to perform on two fronts. They must dominate the Wolfpack to message voters that they are one of the four best teams in college football.

The top four seeds will get an automatic bye. If Boise State wins and BYU falls in the Big 12 Championship, the Broncos will be ranked high enough to get the fourth seed. A fourth seed ensures a home game at Albertsons Stadium. The national exposure will mean thousands, if not millions, of more dollars flowing into the program.

Boise's Heisman hopeful, Ashton Jeanty, has to take advantage of the FOX broadcast. Mr. Jeanty's work should be praised as he elevates his candidacy and the Group of Five players. The other contenders are from larger schools with marketing arms designed to attract Heisman voters.

Colorado's Travis Hunter took advantage of the team's week off to appear on ESPN's College Gameday and FOX's Big Noon Kickoff. Mr. Hunter is a once-in-a-lifetime player who plays receiver and defensive back. He currently trails Mr. Jeanty in the Heisman race.

Boise State doesn't get the exposure of Colorado or Oregon, so Mr. Jeanty must be dominant to attract as many Heisman voters as possible. Both Boise and Idaho will benefit from this Saturday's broadcast. Our area will rarely get a four-hour infomercial on network television.

It's an exciting time for Boise State fans in Idaho and nationwide. It's been a while, but welcome back, Bronco Nation.

25 Items Banned from All Boise State Home Football Games According to Boise State and Mountain West conference policies, these items are banned from all Boise State football games at Albertsons Stadium. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Viral TikTok Supporting Boise State Spirit Squad Member This warmed our hearts! Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola