The rocky rollercoaster season finally ended for the Boise State Broncos, who lost to the Washington Huskies in the discontinued Gronk Baked LA Bowl. The loss, 38-10, could’ve been a lot worse had the Huskies decided to keep their foot on the gas for the entire game.

Once again, the lack of quarterback play began the beginning of the end for the Broncos. The team's two quarterbacks threw five interceptions. Their performance led many fans to question the direction and quality of the coaching this year. The 2025 Broncos appear to be a team that can handle most Group of 5 schools, but lose to programs at the higher level.

It has been many years since Boise State was the giant killer of college football. The days of a non-power four school beating Georgia, Virginia Tech, Florida State, Oregon, Washington, and others are a thing of the past. Other schools, such as USF, UCF, James Madison, Tulane, and others in the Group of 5, have stolen some of the spotlight. Boise State’s recent failures only seem to highlight the accomplishments of teams that beat bigger schools.

A few thoughts as Coach Danielson continues to defend his team. The coaching staff failed to develop quarterback Maddux Madsen. If being a gutsy competitor were enough, the quarterback would be a national champion. However, he has limited physical skills and continues to make regrettable, costly interceptions.

Boise State Athletics is raising ticket prices to improve the facilities. However, if the team doesn’t win, the limited Idaho revenue pool will quickly dry up. Coaches get paid to win. They make a lot of money for victories, not excuses.

Everyone loves Coach Danielson, although his loyalty to Mr. Madsen is not logical if your goal is to win the big one. Former Alabama Coach Nick Saban benched popular, successful longtime starter Jalen Hurts for a talented freshman named Tua Tagovailoa. The move won Alabama a national title.

The Broncos open up next year in Eugene against the Ducks. Let's hope the outcome is better than this game.

