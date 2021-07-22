Bryan Harsin SEC Media Days Reviewed

Auburn, Alabama, is 2,171 miles from Boise, Idaho. That's a lot of miles and a world of difference between competing in the Mountain West Conference and the South Eastern Conference. Former Boise State, now Auburn Football, Coach Bryan Harsin faced the media today, closing out SEC Media Days.

The event is so big that coaches are ranked on their performance on the podium and their ability to take questions afterward. Why is what a coach says to the media scrum so important? As they say in the SEC, it just means more. Folks live for football as we live for camping, hiking, and everything else to do in Idaho.

So how did Coach Harsin do, considering he was the last coach to speak, following some of the biggest names in college football? We decided to share pundits' comments from Twitter with you.

Yep, they actually ranked the coaches based on how they were viewed by the media. It looks like a few folks didn't appreciate Coach Harsin's presentation. We've heard he only took three questions.

Wherever you go, you're compared to who you've replaced and we see the comparisons to the former coach on this one.

Coach did mention how much his family has adjusted to life outside the Treasure Valley.

