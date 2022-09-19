BSU Players, Staff Members Fire Back At Fans On Social Media

Despite winning their most recent game last Saturday, fans, players, and Boise State Football staff members are fighting with each other on social media. Social media is the new version of sports talk radio. Unlike in the old days when Coach Petersen did not allow players on social media, this year's team is about sharing their frustrations with their fans.

We begin with current former player and current Boise State defensive analyst Kharyee Marshall who took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the fans reaction to the game.

Bronco Safety JL Skinner took issue with the fans reacting to Hank Bachmeier getting injured.

The unrest cannot be good news to Bronco Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey who continues to fundraise despite the controversy involving the football team.