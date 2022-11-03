5 Undeniable Factors Leading to A BYU Victory over Boise State

It's odd that the last dance between two football rivals, Boise State and BYU, has not sold out yet at Albertsons Stadium. Saturday's game will be the last one between the two schools due to BYU joining the Big 12 Conference. Fan bases from both teams looked forward to the matchup for years due to the proximity of Provo to Boise.



History of the Boise State / BYU Game

Saturday’s meeting is just the 13th all-time between Boise State and BYU. The Broncos have captured eight victories against the Cougars, including five on The Blue. This is the 11th-straight season the schools have met on the gridiron.

As of this writing, BYU is a 7.5-point underdog against Boise State and the money line is at BYU +240. At +240, the implied probability of a BYU win is 29.4%.

We've determined the experts are missing five factors in predicting an easy Boise State win. We share them with you here, and let us know if you agree with us or not.

