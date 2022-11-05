BYU Shocks Boise State 31-28 [photos]

Whether you want to blame the officials, the weather, the defense, or FS2, the result will not change. Boise State lost to BYU 31-28. As you may recall, we called a BYU victory a few days ago here.

Long-time and not-so-long-time Bronco fans can remember when Boise State never lost on the Blue; those days appear to be over. The Broncos have no shot at a New Years' Six Bowl, and most fans will admit that the prospects of going to a Fiesta Bowl in the future are long gone.

The Bronco's recent string of victories can be attributed to a very weak Mountain West Conference. As fans saw tonight, those that attended the game, since no one has access to FS2, Boise State could not answer to a team that was as battle-tested as BYU.

The Cougars, who had lost their last four, began the game by punching the Broncos, scoring first. Boise State had not faced a team that could effectively throw the ball down the field as BYU showed tonight.

Cougar quarterback Jaren Hall owned the Blue by completing 29-of-42 passes for 377 yards and three touchdowns. His leadership allowed the Cougars to maintain control throughout the game.

Boise State vs BYU Action Photos A quick look at the action of Saturday night's game.

BYU dominated the game statistically. The Cougars had the advantage in total yards, BYU 532, BSU 324, passing yards, BYU 377, BSU 220, Time of Possession BYU 36:01 BSU 23:59

Check out the 5 Undeniable Factors Leading to A BYU Victory over Boise State A look at what the sports media world is missing.