California City Will Pay You to Live There

California has issues. The state is broke. Thousands of residents are leaving the once Golden State to greener pastures such as Idaho. However, one city has decided to pay its people money to live there. Some say its because of the Covid, others say it could be a glimpse of the future.

Over 800 Compton folks will get free money for two years in a row as part of program to bring folks together, reports Fox Business. The city of Compton is starting a program that would provide 800 residents two years of income-and there isn’t really a catch. The Compton Pledge is a program that will provide guaranteed income to residents to "challenge the racial and economic injustice plaguing both welfare programs and economic systems,"said the city’s mayor Aja Brown in a statement.

Expected to begin next year, the program will provide a select group of pre-verified, low income residents with payments ranging from $300 to $600 a month. These residents will receive these payments for two years.

The statement says that selected residents include "irregularly or informally employed residents, immigrants of varied legal status, and the formerly incarcerated." Brown said this is the right way to go, saying, "People in our community are going through tough times, and I know that guaranteed income could give people a moment to navigate their situation, and have some breathing room to go back to school, explore a new career path, spend time with their children, or improve their mental and emotional wellbeing.”