Californians Share 7 Emotional Reasons Why They Moved to Idaho

California was the state that, at one time, everyone wanted to move to or was proud that they lived in the Golden State. California is so big, so vast that it has every diverse geographical feature that few states can match. Beautiful beachfront property to majestic mountains; why would anyone want to leave this great state?

Most folks who leave California are tired of the rising crime rate, politics, heavy taxation, and the loss of gun rights. Finally, Californians who love the Second Amendment have something to cheer about. Governor Gavin Newsom has publicly stated his intent to limit gun rights in his states.

We asked several folks that used to live in California why they left the once Golden State. We've shared with you their best responses.

California Is an Expensive State to Live

Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash

We looked at how much you would pay for a cheap or expensive meal. In Idaho, a fast-food meal costs around nine dollars. In California, you'll pay at least a dollar more—the more expensive the meal, the higher the taxes. The cost of eating out in California is almost twenty-five percent higher than food in the Gem State.

California Has High Crime Rates

Credit: John Roman/thinkstock

We continue to see the reports night after night of massive mobs of looters robbing stores from San Francisco to Los Angeles. The police are restrained from arresting folks; if they do, they're let out without having to post bail. Carjacking and home burglaries, along with the continued homeless situation, make living in California a challenge at best.

In Idaho, our crime rate is low. Idahoans respect law enforcement and folks who are put in jail who commit crimes. Like California, Idaho has a homeless issue, but no one lives on the streets in Boise, Meridian, or Nampa.

California Traffic is The Worst

Photo of driver honking in traffic on the road nubumbim

It's not unusual for Californians to spend up to four hours a day in their cars commuting to and from work. Idaho's traffic is miniscule compared to the enormous cities in California.

Governor Newsom's Crazy Laws

Newsome Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Janet shares her reasons for moving to Idaho:

Newsome and his crazy laws, high taxes, crime, homelessness, fires in OC, stuff they are pushing in schools, your freedom being taken away. Shutting off your electricity all the time. Watering regulations. Draughts, high cost of living, high cost of utilities, high cost of real estate. High cost of gasoline. I could go o and on. So glad to be out of there, and I lived there 70 years of my life. It is not the same Ca that I grew up in or raised my kids in

California Inmates on the Loose

The Breakfast Club Universal Pictures

Janet tells us that the state has emptied their jails.

In 2006 California had a prison population of 195,000. Currently the prison population is 65,000.

California Gun Control

Girls With Guns 580 KIDO

Kelly loves her freedom in Idaho compared to California.

2A, medical freedom, politics, and cost of living are a much bigger issue for me than traffic!

California Stress

Thinkstock

Dave shares with us how a routine trip to the store is stressful.

I would also add that, in California, the stress of always being on guard... always waiting for someone to attack you, victimize you... or your family... just really goes away when you're in Idaho. You can relax in Idaho!! That is so important.

