The Canyon County Commissioners issued a press release around 4 pm Tuesday stating they’ve chosen a new organization to manage the county’s animal shelter. Since 2011, the West Valley Humane Society has operated the facility owned by the county.

Canyon County, Nampa, and Caldwell have been involved in negotiations with West Valley due to a lack of adequate funding to care for Idaho’s four-legged furry family members. (Editor’s note: Kevin Miller is a member of the West Valley Humane Society Board.)

Here is the statement from the county regarding the future of the shelter:

WVHS has served as the shelter operator for Canyon County since 2011. Over the past years, however, residents have brought up concerns regarding animal care, veterinary services, and overall shelter operations. Additionally, WVHS’s financial instability and the potential for service disruption led the County and Cities to initiate the RFP process.

Although the county did not mention the $450,000 donated by the Best Friends Animal Shelter, along with the over $100,000 and services provided by the Idaho Humane Society to save the shelter last year.

The new West Valley Board asked Canyon County, Nampa, and Caldwell to properly fund the shelter at $1.5 million. While the groups pledged to raise their contributions, it was still well short of the money (1.1 million dollars) when the county ran the facility.

The West Valley Humane Society responded to the County:

"For more than a decade, West Valley Humane Society has been honored to serve Canyon County, building trusted programs, partnerships, and infrastructure that reflect both the realities of shelter operations and the compassion our community expects.

We are disappointed by the County’s decision to move forward with a new organization that has not previously operated in sheltering at this capacity, and we are concerned about the challenges that come with such a transition.

Canyon County’s shelter serves thousands of animals and families each year, and that scale requires tested systems, experienced staff, and organizational capacity built over time. Shelter work at this level is complex, and accountability is vital to ensuring animals and residents receive the care they deserve.

West Valley Humane Society will be submitting a formal objection to this decision. We will continue to advocate for fairness and accountability in this process, and above all, we will keep supporting the people and pets who rely on us. We will continue to uphold our mission of animal welfare in Canyon County, independent of this decision."

What happens next? Great question, we’ll continue to update you on this story as it develops. You can make a difference by donating to the shelter. They are currently asking for canned Frisky cat food and canned Purina One for dogs.

