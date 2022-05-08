Celebrities Celebrate Mother’s Day 2022

Stars are paying tribute to their moms for Mother's Day 2022.

On Sunday (May 8), people are celebrating the people that teach them rights from wrongs through social media posts, brunches and more.

Cardi B honored her fellow moms and shared her wishes via Twitter. "For Mother’s Day I just want to have a nice bubble bath wit[h] candles around the tub without hearing mommy or gagaga😫 THAT IS ALL!!!" she said.

"Happy mother's day! I'm so lucky to have my mom by my side on this crazy journey, to give me strength, to share her knowledge and to show me endless love & support," Gal Gadot wrote. "She is my rock and my comfort. All you incredible moms out there - you are the power that move this earth, thank u!"

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden traveled for the holiday to spend time with other mothers.

"On my way to Romania and Slovakia to spend Mother’s Day with Ukrainian mothers and children who were forced to flee their homes because of Putin’s war," she tweeted. "I will also visit U.S. troops and express gratitude for the relief efforts of neighboring countries and aid workers."

Joe Jonas made a TikTok to pay tribute to his mother in an unconventional way. "Thinking about that time I took credit for my mom's toot in the car when I was 10. Wow. I really am the superior son," he wrote. Joe and his wife Sophie Turner are currently expecting their second child together.

Meanwhile, quite a few celebrities will be celebrating their very first Mother's Day. Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney welcomed their first baby in early 2022. Additionally, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Jonas in January 2022 via surrogate. Halsey and their partner Alev Aydin gave birth to their son Ender Ridley Aydin in July 2021.

See all of the Mother's Day tributes, below.