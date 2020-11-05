Central District Health Bows To Boise State

Central District Health, the organization that has dictated mandatory mask mandates, shut down churches, bars, and businesses, has decreed that fans will no be allowed at Friday night's Boise State Football Game against the BYU Cougars. Central's message is not to let a pandemic get in the way of a nationally televised football game.

Consistency is not a strength of Central District Health. One minute the entire state is a risk of death and destruction because of COVID, and then the next minute, they're allowing 1,000 fans to attend a college football game. Why allow fans into the game? Could it be political pressure?

Boise State Football is a huge driver to the local economy. The university has rightly taken heat for its decision to bow to the PC crowd by showing Big City Coffee the door. Allowing fans to watch the game changes the narrative to a more positive spin. Throw in the game will be nationally televised, and I'm sure television played a part in their decision.

So a football game takes precedence over public safety? Central Health's lack of consistency by allowing fans to attend games sends the wrong message to Idahoans. If someone knows the right person, health guidelines can be 'adjusted.' I'm sure everyone who is following their direction by wearing masks and closing their businesses would like to have the same influence.

The headline from the Idaho Statesman is self explanatory: Idaho hospitals are on the brink. Will it take 'people dying in my ER to turn the tides? So if we believe that headline and have no reason to think it's false, why ease the restrictions and allow more people to be possibly exposed to Covid?

By allowing an exemptions for Boise State Football, Central District Health is undermining its credibility with the public when it's needed the most.