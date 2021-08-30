The Secrets of Chad Daybell's Backyard Air Wednesday

48 Hours Airs Chad Daybell Special About Missing Idaho Kids

It's the story that rocked Idaho last Summer when the remains of 7-year-old JJ Vallow and sister 16-year-old Tylee Ryan were found buried on Chad Daybell's (stepfather) property.

These kids had been missing since September 23, 2019, and turned into a nationwide search for the two siblings. The case has taken many twists and turns which makes this case very difficult to follow. Both parents are in jail awaiting trial and Chad's kids plan to speak in 48 hours special on Wednesday.

Chad Daybell's Children Speak Out In Support for Idaho Father

This story is horrific. I've been an advocate against child abuse and domestic violence for almost 15 years. This case is local and it's hard for any parent to place their minds around the twisted end to JJ and Tylee's lives. I'm looking in from the outside and there's a ton including life insurance policies, murder of Lori's fourth husband, the mysterious death of Chad's prior wife, Tammy, and the missing children.

While we read updates in our news feeds, the children of Chad Daybell are speaking out in support of their dad.

"My father needs someone to be a voice for him. To let people know what's real - what we know." That comes from daughter, Emma Murray.

The public has convicted both parents based upon what's already been uncovered. This is the case is very deceptive and something out of a dark movie. They seek the death penalty for Chad Daybell and now the children seem to be throwing in a last effort to help.

How is it possible two children are found buried in your father's backyard and he had nothing to do with it?" That is the question asked by a reporter to Emma and she simply responds, "He was framed."

How to Watch the 48 Hours Special In Boise: Chad Daybell

CBS will air the "48 Hours Special: The Secret's of Chad Daybell's Backyard on Wednesday at 9 p.m. Chad Daybell's next court appearance will be on October 4 and 5 this year.