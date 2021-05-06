Charles Barkley Calls Bryan Harsin Courageous

An event that is so big it's bound to spark a few newsworthy comments. Current TNT Basketball All-Star and two-time NBA Hall of Famer made news today commenting on new Auburn Football Coach Bryan Harsin.

Different World

In a world away from the Blue of Boise, Idaho, Regions Tradition is a pro-am golf tournament that attracts the best of college football coaches, former NBA All-Stars, and NFL greats. The event is covered by every sports and news station in its hometown Birmingham, Alabama. I've covered several of those pro-ams when I lived way down south.

Barkley Praises Harsin

In a clip that many fans in the Northwest will disagree with, Barkley called Harsin courageous for leaving Boise State. He explained that it would be easy to stay in Boise and win 7 or 8 games a year and have a good life.  He expanded on his comments by referencing the current king of college football Alabama Head Football Coach Nick Saban.  Barkley said, "to come down to Alabama and take on King Kong, that takes tremendous courage and belief in yourself.  I'm really excited about Coach Harsin."  You can see the clip here.

The Saban Challenge

Barkley is right about his assessment of Bryan Harsin.  Some critics have said that Harsin did the least with the most in the Mountain West.  He will be the underdog in his new neighborhood the SEC West.  Three coaches in that division have one national titles in the past few years.  Harsin is the fifth Auburn coach that Saban has faced during his tenure at Alabama.

The Future is Now

Harsin will need more than Barkley's endorsement to keep his job at Auburn.  They fired the last coach who took the Tigers to the national title game.  He averaged winning 8 games a season on 'The Plains.'

