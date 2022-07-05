Lake Coeur d'Alene is not only one of the most beautiful places in Idaho, but in the entire country. It's not uncommon to find homes for millions of millions of dollars. In fact, it's kind of expected.

You get the wonderful lake, lush green forests, and miles of coastline. Safe to say, it's always worth what you're paying for. However, just because you often spend millions on homes in the area, doesn't mean you always will.

Many of the homes away from the water will go for a smaller asking price than homes on the water. You can get some great deals, and still own nice property and a nice home. Finding a beautiful house on the water, though? That's a little more rare.

It's happening right now, however. Take a look at this one of a kind lake house in Coeur d'Alene. It overlooks the breathtaking Beauty Bay. This private lakefront home is in a private, gated community and has some of the best views in the city. All of that and it's for sale for under $1 million.

In fact, under $900k. That's just not as catchy. This place is up for grabs for a cool $869,000 and it's a bargain that won't be available for long. It's got three bedrooms and two baths, and a deck that you will not want to leave.

Let's take a look at this charming place that could be your next home. Seriously, it's not going to be available for long.

Charming Coeur d'Alene Lake House Could Be Yours For Under $1 Million This breathtaking house on Lake Coeur d'Alene could be all yours for under $1 million. Imagine yourself having your morning coffee with that view. Or watching sunsets over the water with your favorite glass of wine. This charming lake house could be yours for under $1 million! That sounds like a great steal to me. Let's go inside.



What do you think? I think it's as close to perfect as you can get. Especially at that price point. For the full details on this one of a kind home, check out the listing on Zillow.

That's not the only amazing home for sale in Idaho, however. Check some of these out.

