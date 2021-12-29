Over the past year I have highlighted several unbelievable Idaho Airbnb's from:

Now there is another Idaho Airbnb that was just highlighted on Love Exploring. They recently picked the top Airbnb listing in each state that is under $150. For Idaho the featured and highlighted listing is The Urban Yurt in Boise. Plus this one is way under the $150 budget, coming in at just $65 a night. Every state's best Airbnb under $150 (msn.com)Every state's best Airbnb under $150 (msn.com) says, "It's the perfect stop on a classic American road trip. Complete with plush furnishings, it also boasts an indoor fireplace, an outdoor fireplace and a pergola with a table, plus all the little essentials you might need during your stay."

Airbnb title is The 36th Street Urban Yurt, in Large Garden Oasis. First I want to point out yes, it is fully able to handle winter weather and is equipped to keep its occupants nice and toasty. The yurt is located on a larger property and nestled in a garden according to the listing, "The 20' yurt has wood floors, electricity, venting skylight, & gas heat stove with a bathroom featuring a clawfoot tub/shower located in detached shop.

The yurt has wood floors, electricity, venting skylight, ceiling fan, and gas stove on a thermostat. Simple, cozy, charming, and certainly unique!"

The listing does warn that street noise can be heard, especially during commute times since they are located on 36th street so they do provide earplugs. If you are looking for something unique and on a decent budget this one may be just right.

