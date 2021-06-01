Chip Sealing Season Begins in Ada County

It's that time once a year that we all dread. Whether you live in Ada County or Nampa, it's time for the start of the chip sealing season? New to the Treasure Valley? Then get ready for a bunch of small or not-so-small flying chips that will damage your windshields. Windshield repair is a very profitable trade as both ACHD, and the City of Nampa say June 1st is the start of chip sealing season.

How many lanes will be 'chip sealed' in Ada County this Summer? Not one hundred, not two hundred, but three hundred and eight lanes will be redone, say ACHD in a news release. ACHD breaks down their areas of operations called zones. You can see the zone breakdown

here.

ACHD says zone 2 south will be their area of operation this summer. Translated, that means the streets of and around streets south of I-84 to Lake Hazel Road, Five Mile west to McDermott will be sealed this summer.

How does chip sealing impact your commute?



In certain areas, "No Parking" signs will be placed by the sidewalks next to the street 24 to 48 hours before the work begins. Once work begins, motorists are prohibited from parking on the street. Vehicles remaining on the street will be moved to a nearby street unaffected by the maintenance. Impacted residents and businesses will receive notices five to ten days before work begins.

This notice will include intended timelines; however, all work is weather-dependent.

Motorists should take additional care when driving through a chip seal zone. It is very important to follow posted speed limits and other instructions to help prevent oil and chips from damaging vehicles.

Chip seal is done annually to prolong the life cycle of Ada County roads. Compared to alternative methods, chip sealing is an inexpensive and efficient way to provide preventative maintenance, helping to seal and protect roadways from usual weather and wear.

Is it necessary?



ACHD has provided a complete list of answers to your chip sealing questions here.

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.