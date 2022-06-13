Last weekend could be the most unforgettable weekend in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho history. Initial reports stated that a group of Idaho Satanists was going to crash a gay pride event featuring drag queens to perform something called an unbaptism.

Patriot Front Arrested in Coeur d’Alene A look at Coeur d’Alene Police arresting the Patriot Front members.

The Satanists didn't show up, but there was enough drama to compensate as police arrested 31 men dressed up in khakis, blue shirts, and masks. Those individuals were charged with intent to start a riot. The individuals who were arrested were not from Idaho. One published report says that only one Idahoan was charged in this case.



Now we have a report from KHQ that Coeur d'Alene police are investigating whether or not one of the 'dancers' at the Pride event exposed their genitals to a group of children. The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office passed the report on to the police department.



One has to wonder what will happen next due to a weekend in Coeur d'Alene. We have no further information to provide for you at this time but will update the story as it develops. The police are continuing there investigation into way a group of individuals from across the country would meet in Idaho to allegedly disrupt the Pride event.



