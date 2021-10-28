Come January, This Idaho Town Won’t Have Any Banks

It's a digital world, but it's still nice to be able to walk into a bank branch from time to time if you need it. Come January, this Idaho town won't have one.

It's crazy to think that it wasn't that many years ago that you'd write a check for your rent, or to pay your bills. I remember being a kid and going to buy groceries at Albertson's and they had a little platform for my mom to use to write a check (wait, do those still exist?). Those days have mostly come and gone but at the very least, you can still head to the bank branch if you need to. But, for how long? In the town of Wallace, Idaho, not very...

The town of Wallace, Idaho has less than 1,000 residents, about 750 time SMALLER than the Treasure Valley metro. This is apparently not a big enough population to keep the lone U.S. Bank in operation for much longer. U.S. Bank sent a letter out indicating they would be closing the bank branch in Wallace on January 27, 2022 and the mayor of the town is pretty upset, according to KREM2. The mayor posed the question, "How welcoming is it to come into a town and not have any money and not be able to find an ATM?" This is a fair point for not only locals, but also for travelers stopping through on I-90, a major interstate that runs from Washington, through Idaho all the way to Massachusetts. Unfortunately for locals, online banking may be the only option if they don't want to drive to another town from here forward.

