Congressman Fulcher: ‘Pelosi taking away my First Amendment’

For the 1st time in US history - Here are a few of Speaker Pelosi’s “US House rules” for the next 2 years (I’m not making this up):

1. Effectively kills the ability to debate an amendment to a bill on the House floor, restricting the minority party from having a voice.

2. Censors free speech of members of congress by creating an ethics violation for information shared online, even in unofficial capacity, deemed unfounded by others.

3. Allows members to vote by proxy (call-in votes without showing up for work), thereby greatly empowering members of House leadership and hindering bi-partisan communications.

4. Eliminates any reference to gender (ie: father, mother, etc.) in House documents, thereby de-valuing family structures.

5. Removes almost all responsibility for anyone claiming “whistle-blower status” such as to allow for public charges against anyone with anonymity, and without accountability.