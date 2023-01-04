Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Coming to Idaho, Not Boise

One of America's most formidable Conservatives is coming to Idaho, but will not be in the state's most populous area. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene will speak on Feb. 11 at the Coeur d'Alene Resort. Her appearance and speech are part of a fundraiser supporting the Kootenai County Republican Party.

The congresswoman is working to help Congressman Kevin McCarthy become the Speaker of the House. She has criticized fellow Conservatives who've decided not to support McCarthy's bid to become Speaker. Congresswoman Greene has been under fire for supporting former President Donald Trump.

She survived a court challenge, a contested primary, and a tough general election in her return to Congress.

How Much Will It Cost To See Congresswoman Greene

You can purchase individual tickets for $175.00. Want to go big? Silver sponsorship costs $5,000. Bigger? Gold sponsorships are available at $10,000. You can purchase tickets or get more information here.

Congresswoman Greene Through the Years She takes on the Libs and likes Guns.

Reaction to Congresswoman's Greene Idaho Appearance

We want to share more reactions with you; however, the comments from Congresswoman Greene's critics were so profane that we couldn't share them with you on this family-friendly platform.

Will Any Conservative Visit Boise This Year?

Folks in the Treasure Valley will have the opportunity to see Secretary of State and Congressman Mike Pompeo. The Ada County Lincoln Day Association celebration is on February 16 at the Boise Centre. If you'd like to see the Secretary, individual tickets are $225.00, and VIP tickets cost $1,000.00. Gold sponsorships cost $5,000.00, and silver is $2,000.00. For more information, click the link here.

Doctor Jordan Peterson Through The Years A look at how he fights to save America