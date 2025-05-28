Although the weather may be more favorable to summer foods like watermelon and hot dogs, folks across America love beef stew. Is there anything better than a warm, delicious bowl of beef stew while enjoying an overnight campfire?

Beef stew is one of America's favorite comfort foods filled with beef, carrots, potatoes, and everything else tasting great.If you're a fan of beef stew and have purchased a few cans lately, then continue reading for a critical warning.

One of the most successful and famous food manufacturers is recalling thousands of pounds of beef stew. The Hormel Food Corporation is recalling 256,185 pounds of canned beef. The concern is the product may contain wood in the beef stew.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Services (FSIS) announced the recall. The recall is for the popular Dinty Moore brand. Here is what you should be looking for on your shelf or perhaps in your camper.

20-oz. metal cans containing "Dinty Moore BEEF STEW" with "BEST BY FEB 2028" and lot code "T02045" printed on the can. The lot code may have an additional number at the end.

Look for the product subject to recall bears establishment number "EST 199G" printed on the can. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide including Idaho, Utah, and Washington.

The company received three complaints from consumers of wood pieces in the product. Hormel contacted FSIS, who announced the recall. FSIS says to search your food storage locations and throw the product out.

For more questions call Hormel at 800-523-4635.

Do you have a question about your food? Food supply?

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

