Crush The Curve Idaho To Hold Teen Vaccine Clinics

It's been A YEAR and of course you don't need reminded of that. What fell through that you weren't expecting? A wedding or a concert? Maybe you weren't able to gather with your family or for some, say farewell to a loved one properly in the form of a funeral gathering. All sorts of disruption was caused by the global pandemic that we continue to navigate however with light at the end of the tunnel, we're turning to vaccines and the important of getting vaccinated.

Over the past couple of weeks, cities like Boise and McCall have dropped their mask mandates. President Joe Biden and the CDC have updated us on new mask guidelines that, for the fully vaccinated, really don't call for mask usage at all.

How do we keep moving in the right direction? Science, through officials and experts, continue to point to vaccination.

By now, our community is very familiar with Crush The Curve Idaho-- a local organization who has taken testing and vaccination on, full force ahead, since the peak of the pandemic. This group is now offering TWO upcoming drive-thru, mass vaccination clinics.

Interested in these two clinics? There is going to be one in Boise and one in Caldwell--truly covering the Treasure Valley from East to West.

Boise Airport Economy Parking Lot (5600 W Victory Road, Boise) First Dose: Saturday, May 22nd from 8:30 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Second Dose: Saturday June 12th from 8:30 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Caldwell High School Parking Lot (3401 South Indiana Avenue, Caldwell) First Dose: Saturday, June 5th from 8:30 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Second Dose: Saturday, June 26th from 8:30 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.



With those 12-years-old and older now able to receive the vaccine, Crush The Curve hopes to increase availability to teens through these clinics. Adults, however, are still welcome to register.

To learn more and more importantly register and book your vaccine appointment, click HERE.