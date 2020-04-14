Delivery Drivers Deserve Bigger Tips During a Pandemic

If your food order is $30 and you're only tipping $2, that's not a pandemic-worthy tip. The delivery drivers are taking a risk with public interaction during a health crisis, and they deserve better.

Some customers aren't tipping at all, and if they do, the Huffington Post says it's usually no more than $4 per order. That would be a twenty percent tip if the total bill is $20, but if it's a $60 order for a family of four, that's an underwhelming tip. Especially during a pandemic.

The Huffington Post says, "Under normal circumstances, the general recommendation is to tip anywhere from 10% to 20% on a food delivery order, but not less than $3 to $5, even on small orders. Right now, consider tipping at least 20% or more, if you can."

Drivers who work for food delivery companies like Grubhub, Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Instacart typically make between $2 and $10 per order from the app, and it's usually in the $2 to $3 range. They rely on customer tips for the rest of their income.

Let's say they make $3 per delivery and they can do three deliveries per hour. That's only $6 per hour total, and they're using their own vehicles. The restaurant might add a flat fee for the delivery service, but the tip should be on top of that.

I know, I know, there are fees on top of fees in life and it all adds up. And if you're on a tight budget because you're been hit hard by the economic stress, it's understandable not to tip more than the usual amount. But everyone who can tip more should do it because the delivery drivers are taking a risk and getting out in public so we don't have to. They might even be going to extra lengths to ensure it's a contactless, socially distanced, and well-sanitized delivery, and that's probably worth an extra buck or two.

The boosted tips should apply to the delivery apps, and to pizza delivery drivers, sandwich companies, and all of the other restaurants that have suddenly added delivery service during the coronavirus situation because that and carryout are the only ways they can get the food to us.

It's not easy, but it is a good way to thank them for serving us while we're quarantined. And at least we don't have to cook.