Looking for a break from the hamster wheel or pricey gym memberships?

Had your fill of obnoxious gym-bros playing the shaker-bottle-maraca?

We get it. We also see you skippin’ Leg Day, Tyler.

What’s a Boisean fightin' the chubs to do? Hit up the Boise Green Belt, of course.

Like the fabulous Jen Anniston, the Green Belt is just over 50-years-old and living its best life! The best part? It affords locals the same opportunity for free.99.

That’s right—kick rocks, gym fees!

Open from sunrise to sunset, the beltway provides a bounty of fitness and outdoor rec activities to rekindle the mind-body connection that some of us may have kinda-sorta shelved over the winter.

No biggie, Smalls.

Ann Morrison Park alone has you covered. A 153-acre rec zone, Morrison boasts an array of amenities that include: bocce courts; horseshoe pits; tennis courts; lit softball diamonds; cricket and football fields; a disc golf course; an outdoor gym; a sand volleyball court; an educational environment conservation program; AND, a picnic shelter patriots can reserve for special events.

We’d be remiss to gush about the Green Belt and fail to mention the Idaho Fish and Game MK Nature Center!

Eat your heart out, wildlife lovers. This one’s for you.

Like the Green Belt, the grounds are open sun-up to sun-down, and the Visitor Center nested in the 4.6-acre site is open Tuesday through Friday, from 10:00am to 3:00pm.

From under-water windows along the stream banks to bobcat and summer salmon sights, those who wandering the site’s sagebrush are anything but lost!

Ready to explore? Same.

Follow the link to check out the mobile-friendly list of 30 Things to Do and Discover at the MK Nature Center! And follow this link to support its nonprofit, Friends of MK Nature Center!

