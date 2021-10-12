Enjoy Boise’s ‘Backyard Beer Garden’ One Last Time This Year

Boise certainly doesn't lack bars or beer. However, the Backyard Beer Garden at The Franklin House is unlike any other local brewery around. As soon as you walk through the gates, you'll feel like you're at a real intimate backyard kickback with a few of your close friends enjoying a round of drinks. The Backyard Beer Garden is a favorite among locals but as the season begins to change and temperatures are starting to drop, there are only a few more evenings left in 2021 to get out there!

Your last opportunities are:

Wednesday 10/13 5:00 - 10:00 pm

Thursday 10/14 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm (BBQ party)

Friday 10/15 3:00 - 10:00 pm (Pig Roast)

The Franklin House is highly encouraging guests to purchase tickets for their special events on Thursday and Friday in advance online to guarantee a seat. The ticket does include entry and a plate of food!

The Backyard Beer Garden is a part of the refurbished Franklin House built in 1986 that has been serving as a bed and breakfast in Boise's historic North End since 2019. It's not like your traditional bed and breakfast or even Airbnb though. In fact, co-owners Gavin O’Neal and Jen Bury, refer to the house in Boise Weekly as a “Bed and Beer.” The Franklin House is very popular for private events like weddings, birthdays, and showers.

The best thing about the Backyard Beer Garden is that it's a real backyard. You're really hanging out with a few good neighbors enjoying some ice-cold beer. To add to the aesthetic, there are fire pits and swinging hammocks - 14 to be exact. There are also tons of different kinds of beer offered depending on the season.

