ESPN College GameDay in Montana: ‘We Are On The Radar’

It's the dream of every college football town, regardless of your place in the college football universe, every college football town to host ESPN's College GameDay Program.

The long-running weekly television show features a three-hour broadcast from campuses across the country. The program is a regular at Power Five campuses like Tuscaloosa, Athens, Columbus, and other campuses.

It's scarce that a Group of Five programs like a Boise State that has had one GameDay appearance rarely host GameDay. However challenging the odds, the Big Sky Conference is going all out to bring GameDay to Missoula Montana. What's in Missoula? It's the annual showdown between Montana and Montana State. So could ESPN be convinced to bring their premier college football show to the FSC level?

Big Sky Commissioner Tom Wistrcill explains how his conference is hoping to get Gameday. "As you know, the very popular show has never made a visit to a Big Sky Conference school. We believe showcasing the "Brawl of the Wild" is a great way to introduce the country to the great football we play."

The commissioner explained the unique matchup between the two Montana schools. "Both Montana schools have a huge fan following and we would expect either place to be a wonderful host. This year the game is in Missoula on November 20th, so we've been devoting time, effort, attention and a huge social media campaign to push for ESPN to come there. We have been in contact with ESPN and they told us "we are on the radar" with a decision expected sometime Saturday night. We are very hopeful!"

What would be the local reaction to Gameday in Montana? Will Gordan the afternoon host and program director at KISS FM shared his prediction with us. "If ESPN College GameDay came to Montana, that would be massive, Not only are Montana and Montana State two of the premier football teams in the Big Sky but in all of FCS. GameDay would finally be able to showcase these great FCS talents but also the absolute hardcore dedicated fans for both bases and there is no love lost between the two."

Let's all get behind the Big Sky's innovative efforts in bringing Gameday to the West!

