In Idaho, we're already known for beauty, potatoes, and, more recently, politics. One of the things that makes Idaho such an excellent place for those who love the outdoors and winter activities is our mountains and our ski resorts. With 16 different ski resorts in the state, all boasting different experiences, it might be hard to decide where you want to plan your winter adventure. Here are all 16 Idaho ski resorts and a bit about each one to help you decide.

Everything You Need To Know About Idaho's 16 Amazing Ski Resorts Idaho's 16 ski resorts from smallest to largest based on skiable acres.

Treasure Valley Christmas Events: What's On and What's Off in 2021? While there will certainly be more places to get your fill of Christmas Cheer in and around Boise in 2021 than last year, some event organizers don't yet feel safe having in person events. Here's a status update on what we know is on (for now) and off!