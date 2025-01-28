Years ago, Idahoans would tell their kids and grandkids tales about how they suffered due to the lack of the popular fast-food chain In-N-Out. It was a very popular routine to document how far one had to travel outside Gem State to eat a delicious burger, fries, and shake. Those days have ended as In-N-Out continues to build brand-new stores in the Treasure Valley. ￼

Idaho made national news as thousands flocked to the first In-N-Out opening at the popular The Village at Meridian. The demand was so huge that the company had to coordinate with the Idaho Transportation Department, Ada County High District, and the Meridian Police Department to handle the massive traffic. Special sentinels had to be hired to usher folks into the labyrinth maze, leading to one paying for a burger, fries, and a drink.

The chain opened its next location in the parking area of Boise Townsquare Mall. Thus, people didn't have to fight the traffic on Eagle Road and wait hours upon hours to get their favorite fix.

Now, Nampa is preparing for its turn in the In-N-Out spotlight. The chain announced in a press release that their Nampa location will open on Wednesday.

Beginning January 29, 2025, In-N-Out hamburgers, fries, and shakes will be available at our newest location in Nampa, Idaho. The chain prides itself on continuing the quality and values demonstrated by founders Harry and Esther Snyder in 1948.

The Nampa location is near the Olive Garden, Best Buy, Costco, and other food and retail outlets. Residents fear traffic will be challenging in that area, but nothing can stop the Idaho appetite for In-N-Out Burgers.

