Exclusive Report: Boise State Football Spring Game Guide

It's time once again for the annual Boise State spring football game. Fans who attend Albertsons Stadium will get their first look at next year's team. Folks throughout the Mountain West wonder how the Broncos will replace a talented, hard-working blue-collar defense that has been the team's backbone for the last several years.

College football experts believe that the offense will be the strength of this year's team, anchored by the returning super-talented Taylen Green. The quarterback will have a healthy, deep set of running backs to join him in the backfield.

The Quarterback YouTube loading...

The team has yet to find a breakaway receiver to replace Khalil Shakir, who is playing in the NFL for the Buffalo Bills. A receiver who can create space would aid in Green's development as a multi-threat quarterback. The offensive line is a work in progress, but the Broncos have always found a way to provide enough protection for their passers in years past.

The Offensive Coordinator YouTube loading...

Bush Hamdan's play calling will be one of the most anticipated factors Bronco Nation will be watching during the spring game. The BSU offense hasn't been a dominant force since Coach Bryan Harsin was in charge. Can Hamden get the Blue back to their days of offensive dominance? Stay tuned, true believer.

harsin1 loading...

As we've pointed out, next year's schedule is the most anticipated and challenging the team has faced in the last five to ten years. The good news is that if the new-look Broncos are successful, the schedule's strength should propel them into the conversation for a New Year's Six Bowl. Can you believe it's been almost ten years since the team was in a bowl that mattered on New Year's Day?

(Also, it will be nice to see just how impressive the new scoreboard looks on the Blue.)

CHECK OUT BOISE STATE FOOTBALL'S 2023 SCHEDULE Some new foes and familiar faces await the Broncos.

Boise State Football's Biggest Rivals A look at some of Boise State Football's biggest rivals over the years.