Exposing The Great Idaho Toilet Paper Shortage

It's hard to believe that a few years ago, we, as Idahoans and Americans, were amid shortages. As you may recall, the shortages were not because the state needed more resources to feed Idahoans.

The shortages resulted from the pandemic and the overwhelming demand for disinfectants and other personal items, specifically toilet paper. We all shared in this experience, a testament to our collective strength.

Remember the numerous news stories covering the Idaho toilet paper factory running on overdrive, keeping up with the demand for toilet paper? Were you one of the folks who stood outside a Walmart waiting to get inside to buy cleaning items and toiletries? Stores were so concerned about running out of items that people were limited to buying a limited number of items. It wasn't unusual for folks to hit Fred Meyer, Walmart, and Albertsons all in an hour to properly stock up.

We all thought those days were gone forever, but panic has set in for some Idahoans who fear essential items won't be available for purchase. Why would anyone be concerned about a goods shortage? Hurricane Helene damaged the states of North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida, but that shouldn't impact the movement of goods throughout the country.

However, the union representing the longshoremen has declared they are going on strike. The union turned down a pay raise of fifty percent and has demanded a raise of seventy-five percent. Who gets a raise that big? Apparently, the longshoremen have vowed to strike, which they say will shut down the country.

If they're successful, supply chains will be slowed down or stopped, limiting the movement of goods. It didn't take long for some folks to panic, as one local Costco has had a run on toilet paper. If the strike is successful, we could feel the pain, but that won't happen for a few months.

It's best to follow the advice of Kevin Bacon from the movie classic Animal House. 'Remain Calm, all is Well!'

