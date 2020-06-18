Fauchi: ‘No Football This Year?’

In Idaho, we're slowly recovering from our months and seemingly months of being in lock-down or the mandatory stay at home orders. Most of the Gem State and the country, are looking forward to college football. However, could we see a scenario where there is no college or NFL football in the fall?Well, according to Dr. Fauchi, you remember Dr. Fauchi the guy who recently recanted that he was wrong when he said we shouldn't be wearing face masks? Well, now Dr. Fauchi who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told CNN recently that football may not happen this year. "Unless players are essentially in a bubble -- insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day -- it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall. If there is a second wave, which is certainly a possibility and which would be complicated by the predictable flu season, football may not happen this year."

Currently, several major professional leagues are detailing their plan to resume activity. Major League Soccer begins action soon following NASCAR and the UFC. Stay tuned for further details on this developing story.