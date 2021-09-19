According to many news sites including ABC, NBC, and Fox, The body 'consistent with description' of Gabby Petito has been found in Bridger-Teton National Forest. Her boyfriend, named a person of interest, has not been seen since Tuesday.

Gabby Petito is the 22-year-old woman who went missing while on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend. There has been a massive search for Gabby for weeks now and her family has been holding onto hope that she would be found alive.

The FBI Denver, the National Park Service and law enforcement made the announcement during a news conference in Grand Teton National Park. Charles Jones, the FBI’s supervisory senior resident agent, said that a full forensic identification hasn’t yet been completed, but investigators did notify Gabby’s parents. Her parents reported her missing on Sept. 11 after not speaking with her for two weeks. They said that she checked in with them regularly, even when in spotty cell service locations she never let more than a couple of days go by without contact.

Her parents and family have been pointing and openly questing and accusing Gabby's boyfriend about her disappearance. As far as cause of death, so far, undetermined. Jones declined to comment further on the investigation. "We continue to seek information from anyone who utilized the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area between the dates of August 27 and August 30. Anyone that may have had contact with Gabby, or her boyfriend or who may have seen their vehicle in that area, please share any new information with the FBI," Jones said.

North Port Police tweeted that it will be working with the FBI in its investigation. A search is now underway for her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, who disappeared from his home after refusing to talk to police. He had been named by police as a "person of interest" in Petito's disappearance. The 23-year-old returned home more than two weeks ago without Gabby and has not been seen since Tuesday, according to law enforcement officials.



Our thoughts and prayers go to her family and friends. <3

This was her last post on her Instagram page

