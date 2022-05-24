Flying from the Boise Airport this Memorial Day? So is everyone else…

Are you planning on flying somewhere for this Memorial Day? Or at all this Summer? Well apparently, so is everyone else. The Boise Airport (BOI) is on course to have their busiest Summer to date. I know in recent months they’ve added more airlines, flights, nonstop flights, and new/more destinations ... and they’re fully expecting to break records in the coming weeks.

KTVB-TV Boise says, “Summer is always a busy time for air travel, but several factors are contributing to the recent growth,” and they shared this from the Airport Director...

"Our 2022 passenger counts have been consistently higher than our 2019 statistics, which was our busiest year to date," said Airport Director Rebecca Hupp. "Pair this general increase in demand with the uptick we traditionally see in travel from Memorial Day through Labor Day, and we are anticipating a record-breaking summer." So, keep this in mind when you’re planning your upcoming trips.

No one wants unexpected/additional stress when they're traveling, so it's best to be extra prepared.

KTVB-TV Boise also shared some extremely helpful tips for traveling via the Boise Airport during this busy season, including showing up for your flights 90-minutes to 2 hours early, double-checking carry-on luggage items, checking the airport’s parking page for live feeds of the available parking options, and using services like Uber and Lyft where possible. Reportedly, these were suggestions encouraged by the Transport Security Administration and Airport Director Rebecca Hupp.

