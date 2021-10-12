Footage Shows Just How Powerful Boise’s A-10 Jets Can Be [Video]

Just minutes from downtown Boise is one of the meanest jets in the entire world--the A-10 Warthog which happens to be ran here in Idaho by the Idaho Air Guard's 90th Fighter Squadron.

Idaho National Guard's A-10 Warthogs Are Beasts If you have ever taken off from the Boise Airport or landed on that runway, too, odds are that you have seen a long row of airplanes on the runway that simply don't look like that others. These planes look MEAN and they only have one seat--so it isn't going to be what transports you to your work meetings or exotic vacation. We're talking about the A-10 Warthogs and here in the Treasure Valley we know they can do some damage.

Something about these planes just looks so aggressive I can't imagine having to run from one of these flown by an Idaho pilot. Check out this video making its rounds on the ridiculous 3,00 rounds per minute guns:



If you're as fascinated by this as we are, there is also video footage of these training right here in Idaho at the Saylor Creek Bombing Range just outside of Bruneau, Idaho.

Several years ago now, our staff was able to get a once-in-a-lifetime look at the inside of the official training facilities that A-10 pilots use before going on missions or flying the jets. Although the video hardly does the experience justice, the fully immersed flight simulator really made you feel like you were in the air zipping around.

President Biden Arrives in Boise President Biden is greeted by protesters during his visit to Boise, Idaho.