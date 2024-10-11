Forbes to Fox News: The Nation Loves Boise’s Ashton Jeanty

Boise State football, a unique outlier in the American sports landscape, has consistently defied expectations over the past two decades. As a plucky underdog, it has triumphed over larger teams and navigated through challenging growing pains, carving out its own distinct path in college football.

In the eighties, the creation of the iconic Blue Field turned Boise State into one of the most unique programs in college football. Years later, Dan Hawkins and his Zen-like approach to coaching garnered the attention of the national media.

Coach Hawkins left ushering in the Chris Petersen era. Coach Pete was recognized as the college football coach of the year several times, beat Oklahoma in the Fiesta Bowl, and captained the decade of dominance.

Let's not forget Kellen Moore, who simply owns the record for the most wins as a quarterback in college football. It seemed like Boise State's best years were in the past as coaching changes gave the Blue a sense of apathy.

However, a young running back from Texas has taken Bronco Nation to unprecedented levels. Ashton Jeanty is attracting enormous media attention, harkening back to the days when Boise State was on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

The young Bronco running back is attracting the type of attention that rivals what we've seen from the University of Colorado. A quick google search found the following publications covering him today.

The New York Times / The Athletic The piece's writer compared him to former NFL great LaDamien Tomilson and speculated he could've been one of the top draft pics in the 2023 draft.

Forbes Sports Business Writer Tim Casey calls him the best non-quarterback candidate to win the Heisman Trophy. For years, the Heisman went to the nation's best running back. Today, quarterbacks usually win the big one. (Forbes is a financial magazine.)

FOX NEWS Paulina Dedaj details Mr. Jeanty's faith in Jesus Christ. In the article, the running back credits the Lord with giving him his athletic gifts. He shared his thoughts with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. "Once I decided to give my life to Him and change my ways, it's been an ultimate transformation," Jeanty said.

The Ringer Let's just share with you what Tyler Parker shared:

"Jeanty has feet made of miracles. Hand him the ball, and watch him run on water. He hits the hole blazing mad, apoplectic, in a towering rage. Ferocious and fluid. No wasted motion. He bowls over defenders as if he gets personally offended that anyone would be daft enough to get in his way. He's built like a storm shelter, like a javelina, like the all-new Ford F-150. You better hit him low and wrap up, or he's bouncing off you like a bad check and taking it to the house."

We'll continue to update you on this story as the season progresses.

