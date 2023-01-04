Fox News: Alleged Idaho Killer Wanted To Be An Army Ranger

The troubling case involving alleged killer Brian Kohlberg has taken a strange turn as neighbors, friends, and even fellow inmates describe his behavior. Mr. Kohlberg will be charged with the murders of four University of Idaho students, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle, on November 13th of last year. The case triggered a national manhunt ending with the capture of Mr. Kohlberg.

Fox News interviewed one of his high school classmates that told them that Mr. Kohlberg wanted to be an Army Ranger. The publication reveals several photos of the young Kohlberg in military uniform with a crew cut performing military exercises.

Classmate Says He Was Bullied

Mr. Kohlberg's classmate Sarah Healey, told Fox News that the suspect was bullied during his high school years. Mr. Kohlberg lost weight to fight the bullying pledging to join one of the nation's most elite units, the Army Rangers.

The Army Rangers date back to the revolutionary war. The unit is usually the first combat troops that lead the way for conventional forces during wartime.

Threatened Fellow Inmates While in Jail

The Daily Mail reported that Mr. Kohlberg threatened fellow inmates while in custody.

“You come in here and I’ll cut you. I’m going to pee on your face. Do what you want with me, I don’t give a s–t,” Cipollina claimed Kohberger yelled at one guard.

Mr. Kohlberg will be charged by the local prosecutors once he's back in Idaho. There will be a few questions concerning the future of this case. One would expect Mr. Kohlberg's attorneys to request a change of venue due to the small population in Moscow and the intense media attention.

Could we see his case being moved to Ada County like we've seen with other high profile murder cases?

Will this be a death penalty case? Most legal experts conclude that prosecutors will seek the death penalty in this case. We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops. Please keep the victims and their families in your prayers.

