The folks at the Old State Saloon are at it again, grabbing national headlines with an innovative approach to helping curb illegal immigration in Idaho. The bar is not offering free beer for a month to anyone who allows Immigration and Customs Enforcement to apprehend and deport illegal aliens.

The bar is no stranger to getting headlines garnering international headlines a few years ago by creating Hetero Month in the Gem State. The facility has hosted rallies, speakers, and international podcasts from their location in Eagle, Idaho.

There latest announcement began on X. You can read it below.

The Independent among others have picked up the story. The move by the bar underscores the issue of illegal immigration in Idaho. The state is has debated the issue for years in the state legislature. Conservatives continue to defeat a bill sponsored by a Republican senator allowing illegal immigrants drivers licenses in the Gem State.

Several Idaho sheriffs have expressed concern that Idaho, like many other states, is now a border state due to Joe Biden's open border immigration policy. President Trump, who is very popular in Idaho, has closed the borders and allowed Immigration and Customs Enforcement to do their job.

Other liberal or progressive groups have protested ICE stating the lack of due process. Governor Little has allowed Idaho State troopers to transport illegal immigrants who are arrested to ICE facilities to be deported. We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

